SP leader Azam Khan to sue UP govt for sealing university

Published: 14th July 2022 1:30 pm IST
Samajwadi Party senior Azam Khan alleged that despite Supreme Court’s interim stay on the sealing of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the Yogi-led state government went ahead with the action.

Protesting the move, Azam Khan, who is the university’s Chancellor, said he will sue the UP government in the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s response on compliance with its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Azam Khan, that land adjoining the Jauhar University campus will be attached in an alleged enemy property grabbing case.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said that state government will file its response by July 19 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

On May 27, a vacation bench of the top court stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition imposed on Azam Khan. It directed the District Magistrate of Rampur to take possession of the land attached to the Jauhar University campus.

(With inputs from PTI)

