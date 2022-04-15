SP leader Kasim resigns citing Akhilesh’s silence over ‘atrocities against Muslims’

Published: 15th April 2022
SP Chief and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kasim Raeen on Friday resigned from all party posts citing “no action” by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others against “rising incidents of atrocities meted out to Muslims” in Uttar Pradesh.

In the resignation letter shared by Raeen, he accused the party chief of inaction and questioned his silence over the incarceration of Azam Khan and his family.

“Akhilesh Yadav kept silent when Azam Khan and his family were put into jail. SP President did not raise his voice after Nahid Hasan was imprisoned and Sahijal Islam’s petrol pump was demolished,” he said in the letter.

“I am resigning from all the posts of the party after being angered with such behaviour of the SP President towards Muslims,” he added.

Kasim Raeen was the sector in charge of the Sultanpur district.

