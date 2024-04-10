SP releases poll manifesto, promises caste-based census

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th April 2024 1:43 pm IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday unveiled the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising a caste-based census by 2025.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said the SP will end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are fighting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

