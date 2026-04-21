SP to bring bill seeking quota for OBC, Muslim women: Dharmendra Yadav

Budaun: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip and Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav on Monday, April 20, said his party will introduce a private member’s bill in Parliament demanding separate reservation for OBC and Muslim women within the women’s quota in legislatures.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Yadav said that while the Opposition had supported the women’s reservation law passed in 2023, the government delayed issuing its notification by three years.

“The entire Opposition had backed the women’s reservation law in 2023. However, the government took three years to notify it,” he said.

Questioning the rationale behind the new framework, he added, “If the reservation was to be implemented on the basis of the 2011 Census, then why was there a need to bring a fresh draft in 2023?”

Yadav also targeted the Centre over the issue of delimitation, saying the exercises carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam have eroded the Opposition’s trust.

“After the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, the Opposition’s confidence has weakened. That is why questions are being raised about the government’s intent,” he said.

The SP leader alleged that the current law does not clearly specify representation for OBC and Muslim women, calling it its “biggest shortcoming”.

“There is no clarity in the women’s reservation law regarding the participation of OBC and Muslim women. This is the biggest flaw. To address this, the Samajwadi Party is preparing to bring a private member’s bill in Parliament,” he said.

Any MP, whether from the Opposition or the ruling party, who is not a minister is considered a “private member” and can introduce a bill. It draws attention to specific public interest issues that may not be covered by government legislation.

When asked whether the party would launch a nationwide agitation on the issue, Yadav said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership.

He reiterated that the SP has always supported women’s reservation but stressed the need for equitable implementation.

“Our party has consistently supported women’s reservation, but it must be implemented equally for women from all sections. Unfortunately, the government’s intent on this issue does not appear to be clear,” he added.