Spain cancels ammunition deal with Israeli firm over Gaza war

The Spanish government has cancelled a 6.5 million Euros contract with Israeli military company Guardian LTD to purchase ammunition for its Civil Guard police force, citing ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip.

The contract was awarded on Monday, October 21, but Spain’s Interior Ministry has now begun an administrative process to cancel it.

“The Spanish government maintains the commitment not to sell weapons to the Israeli state since the armed conflict broke out in the territory of Gaza,” it said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“Although in this case it is an acquisition of ammunition, the Interior Ministry has initiated the administrative procedure to cancel the purchase.”

The ministry added that the Israeli companies will also be excluded from any outstanding tenders.

Spain has expressed concern about Israel’s genocide and ongoing war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In late May, Spain was one of several nations that recognised Palestine as a state, along with Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 43,100 people and the injury of 101,510 others.