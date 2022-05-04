Spain: Muslims gift Imam Audi-6 for his efforts during Ramzan

On the day of Eid, a group of Muslims from the Spanish city of Lleida presented their Imam with a luxurious Audi-6 car as a gift for his efforts during the month of Ramzan.

Osama Bounasab, Imam of the Al-Rahmah Mosque in Tarka, received a surprise gift on Eid when his mosque’s worshipers brought in a brand new Audi-6 to honour his efforts during the holy month of Ramzan.

أهدى المصلون ببلدية طاركة بمدينة “لييدا” الإسبانية سيارة من نوع “Audi 6” لإمام مسجد الرحمة الخطيب أسامة بوعصاب، وذلك بمناسبة عيد الفطر السعيد وعلى ما قدمه من مجهودات خلال شهر رمضان ❤🎩 pic.twitter.com/IVfdOiF2ya — 𝑨𝒍𝒈𝒆́𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝒆𝒕 𝒇𝒊𝒆̀𝒓𝒆 🇩🇿 (@AwaTefDz213) May 2, 2022

Imam Bounasab expressed gratitude for this gesture on his Facebook page. “Today was a great joy, as the blessed Tarka mosque group surprised me with an expensive, elegant, and blessed gift: a high-class car, praise be to God,” said the Imam.

“My joy was heightened by the love of these generous believers and they’re encircling me with their supplications, the spaciousness of their chests, and the goodness of their hearts. I pray for their health and well-being, and may God make their sons and daughters righteous,” he concluded.

Members of the Maghreb community in Tarka, Spain, said the initiative to gift the mosque’s Imam came as a surprise to express gratitude to the preacher. Instead of collecting donations from worshipers in bags and handing them out to the Imams and reciters, the worshippers saw this as a novel way to show their appreciation for the Imam.