Spat between TD, Congress and BJP helps Araku Coffee shoot to national fame

Hyderabad: Famed Araku organic coffee has kicked up a controversy. Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information and Technology, Communications and Industries, Nara Lokesh logged X (Twitter) war with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for the coffee in his weekly Radio programme Mann ki Baat.

Lokesh refuted the charge of Jairam Ramesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed credit for the discovery of organic coffee in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh refutes charge

“With due respect, I have heard what PM @narendramodi said. He has not given any impression about inventing Araku Coffee, which is integral to AP’s culture for years. He also clearly mentioned Girijan Cooperative, which has been active for decades. As a leader of a national party, one expects decency and honesty from you. Everyone in AP is happy PM spoke about Araku Coffee and also shared a picture of him enjoying the coffee with @ncbn Garu,” Lokesh Tweeted.

What Jairam Ramesh said

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jairam Ramesh in a tweet alleged that “The non-biological PM in his Mann ki Baat today gave the impression that he invented the Araku Valley organic coffee brand. As usual, he was exaggerating.

It was the Naandi Foundation that was responsible for the initiative of coffee cultivation by tribal communities in the lovely Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh with assistance from the State and the Central Govt. As Minister of State of Commerce, I had been privileged to launch the brand in Araku Valley on Dec 21 2007. I was back there five years later as Union Minister of Rural Development.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of Araku coffee in his “Mann ki Baat” radio programme led to a political war of words between Congress, BJP and Telugu Desam

Modi’s praise for Araku coffee

In his first “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast after assuming office for a third term, Modi praised the “flavour and significance” of Araku coffee from Andhra Pradesh. It is the 111th episode of the programme.

He recalled chatting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the famous coffee and posted two pictures of him and Naidu enjoying a cup of the coffee in the port city of Visakhapatnam in 2016.



Said PM Modi: “There are so many products from India that are in great demand across the world and when we see a local product from India going global, it is natural to feel proud. One such product is Araku coffee. Araku coffee is grown in large quantities in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its rich flavour and aroma.”

Naidu thanks Modi

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Prime Minister for endorsing a truly ‘Made in AP product.’ “I look forward to enjoying another cup with you,” Naidu.

He added, “The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment and innovation. It’s a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon’ble PM.”



Araku, a famed hill station in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh State bordering Chhattisgarh and Odisha States is not only famous for Borra caves but also for forest wealth and other natural resources especially Arabica coffee plantations etc. which are marketed by Girijan Cooperative Corporation outlets.

Coffee is cultivated in agroforestry in the Araku natural reserve in the Eastern Ghats at an altitude of over 1000 metres overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Besides, Araku Valley is also known for honey, chillies, amla, turmeric, vermillion, Rajmah etc.

Araku Coffee shot to national fame, thanks to a political feud between the Congress, Telugu Desam and the BJP.