Special counters set up for Haj 2024 applications at RPO Secunderabad

Hyderabad: As the Indian government has invited online applications for Haj 2024, the Telangana State Haj Committee is setting up a special counter for processing applications at the regional passport office (RPO) in Secunderabad.

Special counters will be set up at the RPO, Secunderabad, on December 13, 15, and 18, 2023. Interested candidates must note that only applications routed through the Telangana State Haj Committee will be processed at this counter.

It is also to be noted that applicants must have passports valid at least until January 31, 2025.

The Government of India began receiving online applications for Haj 2024 through the Haj Committee of India on December 4, 2023, which will conclude on December 20, 2023.

“Before filing the application form online, the concerned Haj aspirants are hereby requested to go through the Haj Policy available at the Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. Applicants must be in possession of a Machine-Readable International Passport issued on or before the closing date of application and valid at least up to January 31, 2025,” GoI stated.