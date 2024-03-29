Special court convicts 7 people in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday convicted seven people in the killing of former BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, a case in which murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, officials said.

The proceedings against Atiq Ahmad, his brother and prime accused Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and Gulbul alias Rafiq were abated after their death, they said.

Raju Pal, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, was gunned down on January 25, 2005, as a result of political rivalry with Atiq Ahmad’s brother Ashraf, whom he had defeated in the 2004 bypoll to the Prayagraj West seat.

The BSP leader had lost the election to the seat to Atiq Ahmad in 2002 but when the latter vacated it after being elected to the Lok Sabha, Pal defeated Ashraf in the bypoll.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the probe into the case in 2016.

The Special Judge CBI, Lucknow, held Ranjeet Pal, Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan, and Abdul Kavi guilty in the case for criminal conspiracy and murder among other serious charges.

Accused Farhan Ahmad was additionally held guilty under the Indian Arms Act.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in a sensational on-camera shooting on April 15 last year when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

At least two people were seen firing from close range at Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf who fell to the ground, while police personnel overpowered the attackers.