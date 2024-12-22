Special discounts for Hyderabad metro commuters on Rapido rides

Hyderabad: The ride-hailing platform, Rapido has teamed up with L&T Metro Rail Limited to enhance first and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad metro commuters.

As part of the partnership, Rapido will reportedly offer special discounted flat rates starting at Rs 30 for rides to and from any of the 57 metro stations across the city.

This year Rapido has already completed over 10 million metro bookings.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rapido and L&TMRHL, marking a significant milestone in improving urban mobility for Hyderabad metro passengers.

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli stated, “With the introduction of discounted flat rates for our Bike Metro service, we aim to strengthen the metro’s role as the city’s primary commuting solution. Our large fleet and easy-to-use app ensure a seamless and time-efficient journey for all commuters.”

Hyderabad metro achieves ‘green’ certification for all of its stations

On the occasion of seven years of Hyderabad Metro Rail’s roll-out celebrated on November 26, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD NVS Reddy said that there was a cumulative ridership of 63.40 crore in the last 7 years.

He said that under Metro Rail’s second phase, a 76.4 km metro line will be laid in five metro corridors with 54 stations, for Rs 24,269 crore.

While Delhi has ranked first with regard to its operational network of 415 km, Bengaluru stands second with a network of 74 km, and Hyderabad stands third with an operational network of 69 km.

Additionally, Hyderabad metro has also secured the prestigious “IGBC Green Existing MRTS Platinum Certification” for all 57 metro stations across its network, which includes the Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line.

This milestone makes it the first metro system in India to receive such recognition, a press release informed.

The certification was awarded during the Green Building Congress 2024 held in Bengaluru, organized by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).