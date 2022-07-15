Special drive for COVID-19 booster shot

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 15th July 2022 4:29 pm IST
New Delhi: An employee of the Labour and Employment Ministry receives booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. The Centre has decided to give free booster shots to all in the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centre as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A health worker administers booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a security staff during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. The Centre has decided to give free booster shots to all in the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centre as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. The Centre has decided to give free booster shots to all in the 18-59 age group at all government vaccination centre as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Mumbai: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at an urban health centre in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: People get themselves registered to receive a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the launch of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against COVID-19, at Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button