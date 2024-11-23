Special drive to be conducted against irregular number plates: Police

Hyderabad: A special drive is to be conducted to identify and penalise vehicles with irregular number plates, said commissioner of Cyberabad traffic police D Joel Davis during a review meeting on Saturday, November 23 to discuss strategies to enhance traffic flow across the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

The commissioner emphasized the ongoing road widening projects and completion of patchwork to ensure smoother traffic movement. He also discussed the installation of digital boards at key locations was planned to improve traffic management and provide real-time updates to commuters.

The meeting underscored the importance of conducting monthly review sessions with two traffic divisions to monitor and assess traffic conditions, identify hotspots, and evaluate traffic patterns during peak and non-peak hours. Joel Davis instructed the removal of obstructive electrical poles and road encroachments that disrupt traffic flow.

Further, the deployment of additional police personnel is also set to improve traffic regulations, particularly during peak hours. Strict action will be taken against drunk driving, wrong-side driving, and failure to adhere to helmet and pollution control norms.

To address traffic management further, the commissioner of Cyberabad traffic police announced identifying accident-prone areas for PTZ camera installations. Traffic marshals will be deployed in high-traffic zones.

In addition, plans are in place to tackle monsoon-related disruptions, including rectifying waterlogging points that hinder smooth traffic.