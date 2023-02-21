Special NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to seven years in jail in Rajasthan

New Delhi: A special NIA court in Rajasthan has sentenced an ISIS-linked terrorist to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

The special judge of the NIA court Jaipur convicted Mohammed Sirajuddin alias “Siraj” in a case registered in 2016 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The case pertains to the promotion of the ISIS ideology and Siraj influencing others over social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram to become members of the proscribed terror group and to indulge in terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

Sirajuddin, who hails from Gulbarga area in Karnataka, was found inciting the youth to carry out acts of violence and terror.

“He was living in Jaipur and was using online chats and messages advocating and spreading the ideology of the ISIS, also known as Islamic State, in various parts of the world,” the spokesperson said.

The official said he also arranged and assisted in organising online discussions and meetings among active ISIS operatives to plan and execute acts of violence and terrorism in the country.