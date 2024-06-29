‘Special status for Bihar’: Nitish-led JDU passes resolution in key party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the inauguration of Nalanda University, in Nalanda district, Bihar, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

After coming to power by forming the government alongside its BJP-led NDA allies, the Janata Dal United (JDU) held its first national executive meeting and passed a resolution demanding special state status for Bihar.

The party’s demand for special status for Bihar has been long-standing and it highlighted the need for it over economic and developmental disparities.

The resolution emphasized the need to protect Bihar’s recently increased 65% reservation quota. JDU proposed including this quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield it from judicial review and ensure uninterrupted implementation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, a senior JDU leader stated, “The demand for special state status for Bihar is not new. It is a crucial step towards accelerating Bihar’s growth trajectory and addressing the state’s unique challenges.”

