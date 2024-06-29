‘Special status for Bihar’: Nitish-led JDU passes resolution in key party meet

After coming to power by forming the government alongside its BJP-led NDA allies, the Janata Dal United (JDU) held its first national executive meeting and passed a resolution demanding special state status for Bihar.

The party’s demand for special status for Bihar has been long-standing and it highlighted the need for it over economic and developmental disparities.

The resolution emphasized the need to protect Bihar’s recently increased 65% reservation quota. JDU proposed including this quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield it from judicial review and ensure uninterrupted implementation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, a senior JDU leader stated, “The demand for special state status for Bihar is not new. It is a crucial step towards accelerating Bihar’s growth trajectory and addressing the state’s unique challenges.”