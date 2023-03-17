Special Task Force gets success in Umesh Pal shootout

Syed Husain Afsar

Special Task Force (STF) has got great success in the Umesh Pal shootout. Inputs have been received about Umesh Pal’s shooters reaching Nepal. The STF arrested Qayyum Ansari, a close aide of Atiq, late on Thursday evening on charges of helping Asad, Muslim Guddu, Sabir and Armaan, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, cross the Nepal border and giving them shelter in Nepal. STF is questioning him. STF has got many important clues in the inquiry.

Qayyum is a big businessman in Nepal

Qayyum Ansari is a resident of Mauaima in Prayagraj. He is an influential businessman in Nepal. He has a petrol pump in the name of Ansari Diesels at Chandrota in Kapilvastu district of Nepal. Qayyum has been caught by a team of 4 STF officers. According to sources, it was Qayyum who got the shooters to cross the Nepal border from Siddharthnagar. The STF took him to Bardpur in Siddharthnagar district, where he was interrogated. After this he has been shifted somewhere else. However, the police has not given any official information about this.

Guddu was giving backup to all the shooters including Muslim Asad by throwing bombs. He had also stopped the traffic by throwing bombs on both sides of the road.

The clue of the shooters can be found from Qayyum

Umesh Pal was shot dead on 24 February. The entire family of Atiq Ahmed has been named in this murder case. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, his third son Asad and Muslims Guddu, Sabir and Armaan are absconding.

According to STF sources, the location of the shooters was found in Nepal. After this, adding link to link, STF has arrested Qayyum Ansari, who crossed the border of Nepal and gave shelter in Nepal. STF is collecting information about shooters from Qayyum. It is Qayyum who has taken the shooters to a safe place somewhere in Nepal.