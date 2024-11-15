Special train service from Secunderabad to Lucknow announced

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced a special train service running from Secunderabad to Lucknow on the 15th and 22nd of this month.

The train, numbered 07084, is set to depart from Secunderabad at 7:05 PM on Friday, November 15, and is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on November 17 at 6:00 PM.

For the return journey, trains will operate from Lucknow on November 18 and 25. The train will leave Lucknow at 9:50 am on Monday, November 18, and is expected to reach Secunderabad by 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20.

This special service will cover various important stations along the route, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Duvvada, Vijayanagaram, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

The announcement was made by the South Central Railway through an official statement released on Thursday, November 14.