Special trains to run between Rajkot and Mahbubnagar for Holi rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will extend the special train services between Rajkot and Mahbubnagar to clear the rush of passengers in March due to Holi, a release from the board said on Wednesday, February 25.

Train number 09575 will run from Rajkot to Mahbubnagar on Mondays, that is on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. On the other hand, train number 09576 will run from Mahbubnagar to Rajkot on Tuesdays, that is March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Holi special trains

The SCR will also be operating two special trains between Kanpur Central and Madurai to clear the extra rush during Holi. Train number 01927 will run from Kanpur Central to Madurai on Wednesdays between February 25 and March 25.

Train number 09128 will run from Madurai to Kanpur Central on Fridays from February 27 to March 27.

Major halts on the route include Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Balharshah, Ramagundam, Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore, Katpadi, Salem, Karur and Dindigul.

Second AC, Third AC, sleeper and second-class coaches are available on these trains, the release said.