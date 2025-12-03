Special trains to Sabarimala from Telangana from December 13

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rush of devotees travelling to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services from December 13 to January 2 connecting various stations under its jurisdiction with Kollam Junction in Kerala.

A total of ten special trains, including both onward and return services, will be operated, the railway authorities said in a statement on Tuesday, December 2.

According to the schedule, the Sirpur Kagaznagar–Kollam special train (No. 07117) will depart on December 13. It will halt at Bellampalli, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, and Khammam stations, before proceeding via Vijayawada and Tirupati to reach Kollam.

Similarly, two special services from Charlapalli to Kollam (Train Nos. 07119 and 07121) are scheduled to depart on December 17, 20, and 31. These trains will run via Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, and Tandur, proceeding through Guntakal, Chittoor, and Katpadi en route to Kollam.

The Hazur Sahib Nanded–Kollam special train (No. 07123) will leave Nanded on December 24. It will pass through Nizamabad, Armoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, and Khammam, and continue its journey via Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Kottayam to reach its destination.

Return services from Kollam Junction to Charlapalli will be operated on December 15, 19, 22, 26, and January 2.

Advance ticket booking for all these special trains will open on December 3, SCR said.