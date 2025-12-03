Special trains to Sabarimala from Telangana from December 13

South Central Railway to run 10 special Sabarimala-season services linking Charlapalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Hazur Sahib Nanded with Kerala’s Kollam Junction via key stations in Telangana and AP.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 8:18 am IST
Kavach 4.0 to be commissioned for Mathura-Kota route
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rush of devotees travelling to Sabarimala, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services from December 13 to January 2 connecting various stations under its jurisdiction with Kollam Junction in Kerala.

A total of ten special trains, including both onward and return services, will be operated, the railway authorities said in a statement on Tuesday, December 2.

According to the schedule, the Sirpur Kagaznagar–Kollam special train (No. 07117) will depart on December 13. It will halt at Bellampalli, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, and Khammam stations, before proceeding via Vijayawada and Tirupati to reach Kollam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Similarly, two special services from Charlapalli to Kollam (Train Nos. 07119 and 07121) are scheduled to depart on December 17, 20, and 31. These trains will run via Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, and Tandur, proceeding through Guntakal, Chittoor, and Katpadi en route to Kollam.

The Hazur Sahib Nanded–Kollam special train (No. 07123) will leave Nanded on December 24. It will pass through Nizamabad, Armoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Warangal, and Khammam, and continue its journey via Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Kottayam to reach its destination.

Return services from Kollam Junction to Charlapalli will be operated on December 15, 19, 22, 26, and January 2.

Advance ticket booking for all these special trains will open on December 3, SCR said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 8:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button