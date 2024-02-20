Speculation of Kamal Nath’s switch over creation of media and BJP: Jitendra Singh

Bhopal: Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said there is no truth in the speculation of senior party leader Kamal Nath joining the BJP and claimed such talks were a creation of the media and the saffron party.

Singh, the AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday in the backdrop of suspense over former CM Kamal Nath’s next move and escalating tension within the state Congress.

There has been intense speculation over future moves by Congress veteran Kamal Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates on Monday that there are no plans for him to leave the party and cross over to the ruling BJP.

Asked about the speculation over Nath’s next political move, Singh told reporters, “All these things are raised by the media and the BJP. There is no truth in it.”

He arrived here to attend a Congress meeting to review preparations ahead of the entry of party leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh.

On the reason behind rescheduling the yatra’s entry in MP from February to March, he said the yatra is on the way and there is no break. It is going on as per schedule, he said.

Asked about the timing of the yatra in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Singh said, “This is the right time for the yatra, as it will cover more than 6,500 km and it will take time.”

He said that in the meeting scheduled on Tuesday, preparations for the yatra will be discussed with all the MLAs and top leaders of the organisation.

The state Congress and the people of the state are eagerly waiting for it, he said.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the people of the state are waiting for justice – which is the guarantee of the BJP government – like Rs 3,000 per month to women (under the Ladli Behna scheme), MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 3,100 for paddy and Rs 2,700 for wheat, and Rs 450 for LPG cylinder.

“The BJP also gave the guarantee of recruiting youth, but it seems at present it has asked those awaiting recruitment in jobs to wait and is busy recruiting leaders. There is no waiting time for them. The people of Madhya Pradesh should watch it and the Nyay Yatra will pave the way for giving justice to them,” Patwari claimed.