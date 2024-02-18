Speculations of Kamal Nath joining BJP go up with BJP’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ post

Bhopal: Political circles were abuzz on Saturday amid speculation that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath may join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The development comes amidst Kamal Nath along with his son Nakul Nath, who is Chhindwara MP reached Delhi on Saturday.

The speculations turned rife after a post shared by former Congress leader and BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja showed a picture of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath captioned as ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Kamal Nath’s side. On being asked about his plans to switch sides, Kamal Nath rejected all the claims, saying the media would be informed “if there is something”.

“Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that,” said Kamal Nath on Saturday, while speaking to the media.

Earlier on Friday while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, BJP state president VD Sharma also reacted over speculations and said that they have kept their doors open.

When asked about speculations of the Congress veteran joining BJP, Sharma said, “So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then some people are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance.”

“If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sought to play down the reports saying that he had spoken to Nath on Friday night and he was in Chhindwara.

“Kamal Nath is in Chhindwara…I had a conversation with Kamal Nath last night. He is in Chhindwara. The person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family and he stood together when the entire Janata Party and the then central government were sending Indira Gandhi to jail. How can you expect that person (Kamal Nath) to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi’s families. You should not expect it,” Singh told reporters.

AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh also said that he did not think that Kamal Nath would leave the Congress party and would be joining any other party.

“The way he (Nath) has worked in the organisation since the time of Sanjay Gandhi (Son of Indira Gandhi) till now and the way he has a long relationship with the Congress, I do not think that he will leave the Congress and join any other party,” Jitendra Singh said.

