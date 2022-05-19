Speculations rife on Jagan Reddy taking part in Telangana assembly election

Hyderabad: It is an old adage that there are no permanent foes or friends in politics. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems keen to prove this true in the next Telangana Assembly Elections. His selection of two personalities from Telangana for Rajya Sabha seats stirred a new political debate.

There were many contenders for Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh but selecting his lawyer S Niranjan Reddy and BC leader R Krishnaiah for Rajya Sabha Reddy Jagan Reddy surprised everyone.

By nominating two prominent personalities from Telangana, Mohan Reddy gave the message that he may help TRS directly in the next Telangana assembly election. In case of YSR Congress enters the Telangana election fray, the anti-TRS votes will be divided which can directly benefit the TRS.

Division of anti-TRS votes will also help the Telangana Chief Minister KCR to register a hat-trick to be state’s CM for three consecutive terms.

Though there are differences between both the Telugu states over the division of Krishna and Godavari waters and irrigation projects. But on the political level there are possibilities of understanding between these two political parties.

Since the division of AP both KCR and Jagan Reddy maintained cordial relations between themselves.

KCR faces formidable challenges from BJP and Congress. Political activity had accelerated in the wake of the recent visit of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah. KCR was expecting help from any unexpected quarter.

Though it said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no interest in Telangana elections but in order to help KCR he may enter into the election fray.

It is also being said that in order to gain the support of the backward communities Jagan Reddy nominated Krishnaiah for Rajya Sabha seat.

Jagan Reddy’s lawyer S Niranjan Reddy who hails from the Nirmal district became a surprise candidate for Rajya Sabha nomination from AP.