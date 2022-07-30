Speed up release of undertrial prisoners: PM Modi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th July 2022 11:41 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at BJP rally in Hyderabad. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the judiciary to speed up the release of undertrials languishing in various jails awaiting legal aid.

Addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet here, he also said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living.

“There are several undertrials in jails awaiting legal aid. Our District Legal Services Authorities can take up the responsibility of providing legal assistance to undertrials,” the prime minister said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Belling the cat? Difficult or improbable

Modi urged district judges attending the conference to speed up the release of undertrials using their offices as chairpersons of district-level undertrial review committees.

The prime minister noted that the National Legal Services Authority has started a campaign in this matter and urged the Bar Council of India to align more lawyers with this effort.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button