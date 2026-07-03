Speeding truck hits stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh, killing 5

Eleven injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college, where Principal Dr Balveer Singh said most of them were out of danger.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Truck rams bus in UP
Truck rams bus in UP

Etah: Atleast five people were killed and 11 injured after a speeding canter truck rammed into a stationary Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on the Etah-Aliganj road in the state’s Etah district, officials said.

District Magistrate Arvind Singh said the UPSRTC bus of the Etah depot was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi when it developed a mechanical fault around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area.

The bus was parked on the roadside for repairs and several passengers had got down and were standing nearby when the speeding canter truck hit the bus from behind, crushing those standing outside, he said.

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Four people — identified as Rajesh (34), Sukhram (42), Shailesh (32) and an unidentified man — died on the spot, while another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, the district magistrate said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Eleven injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college, where Principal Dr Balveer Singh said most of them were out of danger.

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A case has been registered and an investigation into the accident has been initiated, Singh said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and negligent driving by the canter truck driver, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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