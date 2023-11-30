‘Spends some time crying..’: Sania Mirza’s latest emotional post

Hyderabad: Rumours of troubles in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage have been doing rounds on internet for a while now. While there’s been no official confirmation, speculations have only been intensifying with each passing day. Reports suggest the couple is living separately, opting for co-parenting for their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The duo’s social media activities have become a focal point, with followers scrutinizing posts and interactions for potential insights into their relationship. Sania, in particular, has been sharing cryptic and emotional messages on her Instagram, further fueling the speculation.

In a recent Instagram story, Sania posted a quote: “To the mama who puts her children to bed then spends some time crying, wishing she ‘done better’ that day… you are enough. you are more than enough. you are your child’s entire world. please, be gentle with yourself.” This heartfelt message has stirred curiosity among fans.

Another cryptic message shared by Sania recently reads: “She will always be okay, she has to be for herself. She falls and she breaks, of course, she does. She will always pick herself back up and put herself back together. It’s what she does. Because for herself and her kids, she refuses to be defeated by anything.”

Despite the rumored separation, Sania and Shoaib recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together. Fans eagerly await further updates or clarifications from the couple, keeping a close eye on their social media accounts for any developments in this unfolding story.