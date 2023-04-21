SPF, 300 CCTV to guard new Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Ahead of the formal inauguration, special attention is being paid to the security of the newly constructed Secretariat in Telangana and the responsibility of this has been handed over to the SPF.

More than 650 SPF personnel will be deployed after the inauguration of the secretariat. After several high-level review meetings, it has been decided to hand over the responsibility of security of the Secretariat to the TSSP.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat will be done on April 30. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who will participate in the inaugural ceremony, will assume his chair inside his chambers at 1.20 pm the same day.

More than 350 TSSP cadres will oversee around 300 Armed Reserve (CAR) and Law and Order Police Security. Twenty two traffic police are also being deployed to control the movement of vehicles. Selected police personnel have already been trained at the Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad. Their services will start from April last week.

General public arriving at the Secretariat will not be allowed to enter without prior permission. After prior permission, they will only be allowed to go to the respective block. For this, they will be given passes with a barcode at the entrance, they cannot go to other blocks. All these matters will be monitored by the Hyderabad City Police Department.

Armed personnel will continue to guard the central posts around the secretariat. The other two posts at the entrances are also guarded. Apart from this, security personnel will be equipped with modern weapons in vital areas like the Chief Minister’s Office and Home Ministry. Strict police personnel will be deployed near the stairs and elevators in the six-storey secretariat. 300 CCTV cameras will monitor the movement. A special command control centre has also been set up to observe the situation. Two fire brigades and 34 personnel will be deployed into service in the secretariat premises to avoid any fire incident.