SpiceJet enters into interline agreement with Gulf Air

Currently, Gulf Air operates flights to eight Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Thursday said it has inked an interline agreement with Bahrain’s Gulf Air.

“This partnership will provide SpiceJet passengers seamless access to Gulf Air’s expansive network across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia via Bahrain, while Gulf Air customers will gain enhanced connectivity to India through SpiceJet’s extensive domestic network,” SpiceJet said in a release.

Ticket sales under the agreement are expected to commence by early 2026.

Under an interline agreement, passengers can book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

