Hyderabad: If you think you’ve connected all the dots after watching the trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hold that thought. Marvel has kept several cards close to its chest, and the film takes Peter Parker on a ride that’s far more emotional and unpredictable than the promotional material suggests.

The movie opens with gorgeous shots of the New York City skyline, capturing the city so beautifully that it might make you want to pack your bags and move there. But beneath that beauty lies a lonely world for Peter Parker, a young man whom everyone has forgotten and who is now going through a major phase of change.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton brings a fresh vision

Jon Watts successfully directed Tom Holland’s previous three Spider-Man films, but Destin Daniel Cretton brings a noticeably different energy to Brand New Day. His direction feels more immersive, grounded and comic-book-like.

Some of the film’s best moments show the action from Spider-Man’s point of view. Watching New York through his eyes as he swings between buildings is enough to give fans goosebumps. The camera doesn’t simply follow Spider-Man; it places the audience inside his suit and allows them to experience the speed, danger and thrill alongside him.

The cinematography also understands exactly what a superhero movie should look and feel like. The visuals are stylish without becoming artificial, while the city remains an important part of Spider-Man’s world instead of merely serving as a background.

The street-level Spider-Man Marvel promised

Marvel promised fans a street-level Spider-Man story, and Brand New Day delivers on that front. Peter no longer has Tony Stark’s expensive technology or endless resources to fall back on. What remains is Spider-Man in his rawest form, relying on his instincts, intelligence and determination.

Even his suit feels more real. As Spider-Man swings through the city, viewers can see the air rushing through the fabric. His mouth moves beneath the mask when he speaks, giving the character a physical presence that superhero films often overlook.

The visual effects are top-notch, with several scenes looking surprisingly real despite the scale of what’s unfolding on screen. The film never loses that grounded quality, even during its biggest action sequences.

Action with genuine emotional weight

The MCU shines once again when it comes to action choreography. The carefully placed slow-motion shots, especially when Spider-Man is fighting for his life, are among the film’s biggest highlights. Every punch, fall and swing carries weight.

However, Brand New Day doesn’t depend entirely on action. The film prioritises emotions and Peter’s internal journey, making it as much about acceptance as it is about fighting a powerful villain.

The antagonist is formidable and possesses extraordinary abilities, but revealing anything more would take away from the experience. What can be said is that before Peter can face the threat in front of him, he must first confront the changes taking place within himself.

Tom Holland delivers one of his finest performances

Tom Holland has come a long way as an actor. After watching him play Telemachus in The Odyssey just two weeks ago, it seemed difficult to imagine him outdoing himself so soon. Yet, he manages to deliver another deeply affecting performance.

Holland communicates much of Peter’s pain through his eyes, often without needing lengthy dialogues. He captures the loneliness, confusion and determination of a Peter Parker who’s still trying to understand his place in the world.

The ending may divide fans because the story chooses an unconventional path instead of offering the kind of conclusion many might expect. But for those excited about where the MCU is heading next, the final stretch provides plenty to think about.

At several points, Brand New Day feels less like watching another superhero blockbuster and more like turning the pages of a live-action comic book. It’s emotional, visually striking and refreshingly grounded, while still delivering the excitement expected from a Spider-Man film.

Rating: 4.8/5