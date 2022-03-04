Spin legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack in Thailand: Report

Published: 4th March 2022 8:03 pm IST
Melbourne: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports here quoting a statement from his management.

He was 52.

According to ‘foxsports.com.au’, Warne’s management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reported by the website said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

