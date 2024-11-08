Spirit: Budget, Prabhas role details and leading actress name

Hyderabad: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, famous for his hit films like Kabir Singh and Animal, is teaming up with superstar Prabhas for an exciting new project, Spirit. The film’s shoot is set to begin this December, with fans already buzzing about what’s in store. Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Spirit will bring Prabhas in a unique role as a police officer, and fans are eager to see this fresh side of the actor.

Prabhas’s Three Different Looks

In Spirit, Prabhas will take on not one, but three different looks, adding more excitement for his fans. Known for immersing himself in his roles, Prabhas is expected to deliver a performance that will keep audiences hooked.

This ambitious project is being made with a huge budget of Rs 300 crore, showing the scale of the story and Prabhas’s massive appeal across India. Director Vanga shared that if the teasers and songs hit the right notes, Spirit could have a record-breaking opening day.

Who Will Be Prabhas’s Co-Star?

The leading lady for Spirit is still under wraps, but rumors suggest that Vanga may cast either Rashmika Mandanna or Kiara Advani. Both actresses are extremely popular, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

More Projects for Prabhas Ahead

After Spirit, Prabhas has multiple films in his kitty and the fresh update is that he has signed a major three-film deal with Hombale Films, including Salaar Part 2 and two new projects planned for 2027 and 2028.