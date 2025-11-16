Spl Lok Adalat resolves over 42,000 cases across Telangana

Hyderabad: A record number of cases were settled across Telangana during the special Lok Adalat held on Saturday, November 15, with over 42,000 disputes resolved in a single day.

The State Legal Services Authority reported that the event was conducted under the guidance of Chief Justice Justice Aparajita Kumar Singh and Executive Chairman Justice P Shyamkumar, with Member Secretary CH. Panchakshari is providing details.

The Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of cases, including more than 37,000 criminal cases involving fines, 3,217 dishonoured cheque cases, and 1,889 miscellaneous cases.

Out of 48,705 cases recommended for settlement, 42,063 were successfully resolved, providing swift justice to thousands of litigants.

At the High Court, 25 cases were settled under the High Court Legal Services Committee, chaired by K Laxman. Secretary M Santi Vardhani stated that these included 17 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, two labour compensation cases, and six service dispute petitions.

Rs 86.58L disbursed

A total compensation of Rs 86.58 lakh was disbursed to 60 beneficiaries. Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao presided over the special bench and resolved these cases.

The special Lok Adalat is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the backlog of cases and provide accessible, speedy justice to citizens across the state.