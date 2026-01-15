Mumbai: MTV’s dating reality show Splitsvilla is back with its sixteenth season, and excitement is already in the air. Known for romance, rivalries, heartbreaks, and shocking twists, the show continues to be a youth favorite. This time, however, it is not just the contestants creating headlines Sunny Leone’s rumored per-episode payment is the biggest talking point.

Sunny Leone – The Highest Paid Face of Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has become the soul of Splitsvilla over the years. Her confident hosting, warm guidance, and bold personality have made her irreplaceable on the show. During Splitsvilla X5, Sunny reportedly got paid around Rs 5 lakh per episode, a figure that surprised fans and sparked entertainment gossip.

Now, with Splitsvilla X6, industry whispers suggest her fee is even higher this season, placing her among the top-paid reality show hosts in India. Her star power and loyal fan following continue to bring strong viewership to the show.

Pyaar vs Paisa – The New Season Twist

This season introduces a fresh theme,”Pyaar vs Paisa.”

Contestants are divided into Pyaar Villa, representing love and emotions, and Paisa Villa, representing strategy and ambition. Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra host the Pyaar Villa, while Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma lead the Paisa Villa. The concept promises mind games where contestants must choose between hearts and tactics.

Sunny Leone’s Busy Work Life Beyond Splitsvilla

Apart from Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone continues to stay active in films and digital projects. She has been working on new movie roles, web series, and live event appearances, keeping her presence strong across entertainment platforms. Her expanding career adds more value to her brand and to her rising paycheck.

Why Splitsvilla X6 Is Already a Hot Topic

After the success of Splitsvilla X5, expectations are high. With a love-versus-money theme, four dynamic hosts, and Sunny Leone’s headline-making fee, Splitsvilla X6 is set to dominate youth conversations.