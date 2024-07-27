Spoiled onions found at popular supermarket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After receiving complaints through the FoSCoS app, the food safety department officials conducted inspections at Ratnadeep Supermarket located in Aakruthi Township, Boduppal, as well as at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Tiffin Centre in Rampally, Secunderabad and found spoiled onions up for sale at these places.

“A complaint was received on the FoSCoS app vide Ticket No. 638257633 about Ratnadeep Supermarket at Aakruthi Township, Boduppal. The concerned Food Safety Officer has inspected the premises and identified a few violations as per the FSSAI Act,” the department said.

It further said that the FSSAI License copy was not displayed in a prominent place.

“Medical Fitness Certificates are not available for food handlers. No FoSTaC-trained supervisor is available at the premises. Notice will be issued to the premises and further action shall be taken accordingly,” the Food Safety Department said in a post on X.

Also Read Rat infestation found in raids at chat bhandar in Hyderabad