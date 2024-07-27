Rat infestation found in raids at chat bhandar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The food safety department in Telangana raided eateries in Begum Bazar, including a chat bhandar.

The food safety department raided a chat bhandar located in Begum Bazar, Hyderabad. Live rats infestation was found near Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar, where food was being prepared.

The task force also found several other violations at the Chat Bhandar, located at a prime spot in Begum Bazar.

“The FBO obtained FSSAI registration certificate instead of state license, even though his sales exceed the prescribed limit,” said the task force.

The task force found the Chat Bhandar in possession of synthetic food colors being used in preparation of masala water for Pani Puri. The materials were then disposed off.

Food articles like curd and noodles were found refrigerated without any covering and labelling. Food handlers were also found without hairnets, gloves and aprons at the Hyderabad Chat Bhandar.

The task force stated that the premises of the chat bhandar were not properly fitted with mesh and doors to avoid entry of pests. Dustbins were found open without any lids and houseflies found hovering inside premises.