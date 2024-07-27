Raja Singh demands display of owners’ names at Hyderabad eateries

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh in a speech in Telangana’s capital city, Hyderabad, yet again fuelled sentiments against Muslims accusing them of thook jihad.

A conspiracy theory developed by the Hindu right wing against Muslims, thook jihad, accuses Muslim of spitting on food to be sold.

In a purported video from Hyderabad, Raja Singh is heard delivering a speech and stating that it is essential for the Telangana government to create a law similar to that of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where vendors are mandated to display the name of the shop owner.

“In Uttar Pradesh, Kanwar Yatra is carried out with pomp. So chief minister Yogi Adityanath, mandated all shops to carry the name of their owners as these people spit on water, food, all other items and carry out “thook jihad”,” alleged Raja Singh.

He further accused Muslims of running their shops under Hindu names to trick people. “But now they have to clearly state who their owners are so that our Hindu brothers are aware,” said Raja Singh.

The order Raja Singh is referring to however has been put on hold by the Supreme Court.

The apex court ordered an interim stay on the directives by the two BJP-ruled states l, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, the staff and other details.

The Opposition claimed that the move was intended to promote religious discrimination.

Raja Singh in the recent past too has delivered inciting speeches against Muslims at an event in Madhya Pradesh, purported videos from which have gone viral on social media.