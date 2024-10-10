Sports ministry invites feedback on National sports governance bill 2024

New Delhi: The ministry of youth affairs and sports (MYAS) has invited comments and suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders as per the legislative consultation process on the proposed Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, which will replace the old version of the National Sports Development Code.

The ministry informed in a release on Thursday, October 10 that the draft bill that it has put in the public domain aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, and ethical practices in sports through good governance practices.

It also proposes to establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics, and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic charter, the paralympic charter, international best practices and established legal standards, the Ministry said.

The proposed draft, which will become the law of the land once it is passed by the two houses of the Parliament and signed by the President of India, also aims to establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner, the release informed.

Stakeholders and the general public have been requested to send suggestions/comments to the ministry preferably by email at email id draft. sportsbill[at]gov[dot] by October 25, 2024.

The draft bill also proposes the establishment of the Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will act as the central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating the governance of sports in the country. No fixed formula is provided for how NSF will be recognised.

The bill prescribes a governance structure in alignment with international policies and keeping in view the national interest. It restricts the size of the EC to 15 members and makes the leadership positions open to the citizens with the usual terms and conditions.

The NSFs have been encouraged to put a salaried professional for full-time management in place headed by a CEO. NSFs will have to ensure that all constituent units follow good governance practices as prescribed. The recognised bodies will be governed on the lines of the Olympic charter, Paralympic charter, and regulations established by concerned International Federations.

The proposed bill also sets mandatory ethical and governance standards through the establishment of the ethics commissions and dispute resolution commissions, proposes to put in place Athletes commissions and involve athlete representatives in executive committees of NOC, NPC, and NSFs.

It also proposes to introduce a safe sports policy focussing on the protection of the athletes and also set up a National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs), an Appellate Sports Tribunal, and ensure strict compliance with global anti-doping and ethical standards.