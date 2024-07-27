Spot registration for MS IAS Academy entrance test at examination centers

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has been providing free residential Civil Services coaching under MS IAS Academy to talented and deserving students across the nation for the last seven years. An entrance test is being conducted nationwide on Sunday, July 28, to select eligible and deserving students for the next batch of this coaching.

It should be noted that four youths who received coaching at the MS IAS Academy have achieved success in the Civil Services and became IAS, IPS, and IRS officers. MS Education Academy Managing Director Anwar Ahmed has appealed to young graduates to participate in this entrance exam.

The entrance exam for MS IAS Academy will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 90 centers located in 24 states across the country.

Centers in Hyderabad include:

MS Junior College Malakpet

MS Junior College Masab Tank

Due to a religious festivity procession on Sunday, Shah Ali Banda Centre candidates are advised to attend the exam at MS Junior College, Malakpet, or MS Junior College, Masab Tank centers, whichever is nearest to them.

Centers outside Hyderabad in Telangana include:

Adilabad (Crescent Junior College)

Bodhan (Crescent High School)

Karimnagar (MS Creative School)

Mahbubnagar (MS Creative Kids)

Nirmal (Noble High School)

Nizamabad (Gautami Degree College)

Sadasivpet (MS Creative Kids)

Warangal (Minhaj High School).

Registration for this test can be done on the MS following website (click here).

Students who could not register for this entrance test for any reason can reach the nearest examination center one hour earlier with any of their identity cards on July 28 and complete their registration on the spot. For more information, contact phone number 9154143322.