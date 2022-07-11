Spotify introduces real-time lyrics on Nest Hub

Washington: Spotify has secretly started to enable real-time lyrics on the Google Nest Hub, according to a report from 9to5Google.

The feature enables you use Spotify to listen to music while viewing lyrics that change as the song continues. It is already accessible on iOS, Android, gaming consoles, desktop PCs, and some smart TVs, as reported by The Verge.

Although the launch of the function hasn’t been formally acknowledged by Spotify, a number of users have reported seeing real-time lyrics on their Nest Hub gadgets.

When you select a song, the lyrics icon will display in the bottom-right corner of the screen. By pressing the icon, you may access the feature, as noted by 9to5Google. The feature is demonstrated in the video that is posted below.

It’s unclear exactly when or where Spotify made the feature available. The Verge requested a statement from Spotify but did not receive a response right away.

Real-time lyrics were initially only accessible to users in a few South American, Central American, and Asian nations. Everyone may now sing karaoke or learn the words to a new song thanks to the feature’s global expansion in November.

As per The Verge, Spotify originally collaborated with Genius for its “Behind the Lyrics” function, which, according to TechCrunch, has since been dropped in favor of real-time lyrics. However, Musixmatch, a provider of music data, now provides real-time lyrics.

Similar karaoke-friendly features that let you display album art and real-time song lyrics through Amazon Music are currently available on the Amazon Echo Show and Meta Portal.

Additionally, even though YouTube Music added lyrics support for Android, iOS, and the web in 2020, you still have to manually scroll through them while you listen because they don’t advance with the music. It appears that the Nest Hub has not yet received this capability.