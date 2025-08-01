Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is slowly becoming as big as Hollywood, with grand movie budgets and a growing fan base across the world. One big reason for this success is music, and when we talk about music in India, Arijit Singh is a name everyone loves.

Arijit Singh Breaks Global Record on Spotify

Indian singer Arijit Singh has now become the most followed artist on Spotify, with 151 million followers. He has gone ahead of world-famous stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd.

This news was shared by popular music tracking websites Chartmasters and Volt.fm.

Top 10 Most Followed Artists on Spotify

Here is the current top 10 list of most followed artists:

Arijit Singh – 151 million followers

151 million followers Taylor Swift – 139.6 million followers

139.6 million followers Ed Sheeran – 121 million followers

121 million followers Billie Eilish – 114 million followers

114 million followers The Weeknd – 107.3 million followers

107.3 million followers Ariana Grande – 105.9 million followers

105.9 million followers Eminem – 101.7 million followers

101.7 million followers Drake – 99.7 million followers

99.7 million followers Bad Bunny – 97.3 million followers

97.3 million followers Justin Bieber – 83.1 million followers

Arijit started his journey in 2005 with a music reality show called Fame Gurukul. His big break came in 2013 with the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has given many hit songs like Channa Mereya, Kesariya, and Raabta.

Other Indian Artists in the List

Many Indian singers are also in the top Spotify list:

• A R Rahman – 65.6M followers

• Pritam – 53.4M

• Neha Kakkar – 48.5M

• Sidhu Moose Wala, Anirudh, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, and more

Even music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are part of the list.