Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Oman beach

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved rumoured couples in the film world. Ever since they acted together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, fans started guessing they might be dating. Even though they have never said they are in a relationship, their actions often say otherwise.

Many times, fans have seen that Rashmika and Vijay visit the same places at the same time. They don’t post photos together, but their backgrounds and timelines match. From vacations to family events, it always looks like they are spending time together quietly.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakoda’s new pics

On April 5, 2025, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday on a beach in Oman. She shared beautiful photos of the sunset and sea. The very next day, Vijay posted his own beach photos. He was barefoot, walking on the sand, and even riding a horse.

Fans noticed the backgrounds in both their pictures looked the same—same beach, same vibes. Many people commented things like “Did Vijay take this photo?” and “They are together for sure.”

In an old interview, Rashmika even said that Vijay is someone very important in her life and that she takes his advice seriously. This made fans believe their bond is strong and special.