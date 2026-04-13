Spreading false propaganda: Congress MP hits back at KTR

Slamming the current leaders of the BRS party, he stated that all of them were only concerned about their own benefits and not the people of the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 13th April 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 6:17 pm IST
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: The heat is on once again in Hyderabad with Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy lashing out at KT Rama Rao, the BRS working president, after the latter attacked the Congress government in Hyderabad.

This heated exchange of words has taken place against the backdrop of rising political activities in the city, where both parties try their best to influence the people about governance and development in Hyderabad.

Chamala hit back at KTR, who had criticised the ruling government, stating that he was spreading “false propaganda”. “In Hyderabad and Telangana, it was the Congress government that laid the foundations of development,” he retorted.

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He further added that Congress had governed the state earlier with positive thoughts and a budget surplus. However, the previous regime led by BRS had left the state in huge debt.

Further slamming the current leaders of the BRS party, he stated that all of them were only concerned about their own benefits and not the people of the state. “They are not fools; the frustration is obvious after losing power,” he said.

The remarks come in response to KTR’s recent attack accusing the Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, of running a “loot-and-hide scheme” and presiding over alleged financial irregularities.

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With both sides trading sharp accusations, the political temperature in Hyderabad is rising, signalling a prolonged battle for public perception in Telangana’s most crucial urban stronghold.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 13th April 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 6:17 pm IST

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