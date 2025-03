Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at a girls hostel in Sangareddy after inmates found a spy cameras in their rooms in Friday, March 7.

The hostel is located at Kishtareddypeta in Sangareddy.

According to local reports, an inmate noticed a spy camera similar to an adaptor in the room and on checking it contained a SD card to store the footages.

On information, the Ameenpur police reached the spot and took into custody one person. The police seized multiple gadgets from the hostel.