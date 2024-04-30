Spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to have 7 big action sequences

The film's producer, Aditya Chopra, is sparing no effort to make the first female-led spy universe film into an action spectacle

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th April 2024 12:09 pm IST
Sharvari and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: The upcoming spy universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, will feature seven big action sequences.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’.

The film also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe commenced with the ‘Tiger’ franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

It commenced with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The success of these two films solidified Aditya’s belief to introduce two more larger-than-life agents: Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’, portrayed by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Pathaan’ witnessed the crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe, showcasing the union of SRK and Salman Khan in an action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these cinematic icons.

In ‘Tiger 3’, Pathaan and Tiger reunite once more, with Kabir from the ‘War’ franchise also making an appearance towards the end credits, indicating that all actors from the spy universe could now be seen across different timelines.

The next film from the spy universe will be ‘Pathaan 2’, followed by ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

