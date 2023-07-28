Sr citizen waylays Siddaramaiah’s car in Bengaluru, wants his parking issues resolved

Bengaluru: In an interesting development, a senior citizen blocked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s car seeking redressal of his parking issues.

It turned out that the senior citizen Narottam lives opposite to ‘Kumara Kripa’, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Apparently, Narottam was frustrated as the people who come to meet Chief Minister park their vehicles in front his gate.

This prevents Narottam and his family members from moving out of the house. While speaking to media persons he said, “It was difficult for me and my family members to get out of the house. I have to go to Chief Minister’s residence, find out about the owner of the vehicle to get it removed.”

After arguing with the police, Narottam waylaid the Chief Minister’s vehicle and prevented him from moving.

The Chief Minister directed a police officer to inquire the matter and take appropriate action.

Narottam said that there has been an increase in the number of visitors at the new Chief Minister’s residence and hence vehicles were parked in many places near his home and most of the time blocking his gate.

The Police officers said that many times, VIPs and ministers come to meet the Chief Minister and so stopping them from parking the car near his residence becomes tough