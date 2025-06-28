Hyderabad: Looks like there’s no stopping Tollywood actress Sreeleela, but her skyrocketing fee is now raising eyebrows in the industry. Despite delivering a streak of flops recently and losing out on three Telugu projects, one each with Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Naveen Polishetty, the actress is in no mood to slow down. In fact, she’s only upping her game.

After receiving multiple offers from Bollywood, Sreeleela has reportedly shifted her focus to Hindi films and has been frequently spotted in Mumbai. With back-to-back opportunities lining up, she has now doubled her remuneration.

Sreeleela hikes remuneration

She used to earlier charge around Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 crore per film. The Telugu beauty is now said to be demanding a whopping Rs 7 crore for her upcoming projects. While this hike reflects her rising popularity, many feel it’s a risky move, especially for someone who is still finding stable ground in the industry.

Talks in the Telugu film circles have it that no Tollywood producer is currently ready to sign her at that price point, despite her growing fan base. However, some Bollywood producers seem willing to take the bet, banking on her glam factor and youth appeal.

For the unversed, Sreeleela reportedly bagged Rs 2 crore just for her special dance number in Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is currently working on Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited romantic drama Aashiqui 3 and also has a project lined up with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While her ambition is admirable, industry insiders believe demanding such a steep fee at this point in her career could backfire if her upcoming films fail to deliver.