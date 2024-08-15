Sreeleela grabs high-profile project in Bollywood, who’s lead actor?

Mumbai: Sreeleela has quickly become one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood. In a very short time, she has achieved what many can only dream of—starring alongside big names like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan early in her career. This is a huge accomplishment for someone so new to the industry.

But Sreeleela isn’t stopping there. It seems like she has her sights set on Bollywood too. Fresh buzz has it that she has landed a major role opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Mitti.

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news for his movie Mitti, which he is currently filming in Uttarakhand. While there’s no official confirmation yet, sources say that Sreeleela has been chosen as the lead actress in this film, and she’s set to start shooting in October.

“Sreeleela immediately agreed to the role after reading the script. She’s excited to work with Sidharth and to make her debut in the Hindi film industry,” a source was quoted saying in Pinkvilla.

There were also rumors that Sreeleela might be starring in a comedy film with Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan. However, producer Ramesh Taurani has cleared the air, saying that she was never part of the project. He also mentioned that the casting for the female lead is still in progress and urged fans not to believe any rumors until an official announcement is made.

Sreeleela’s career is on a fast track, and with her talent and determination, she seems set to become a major star in both Tollywood and Bollywood.