Sreeleela refuses to work with Vijay Deverakonda, here’s why

A few weeks ago, it was rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna might replace Sreeleela in Vijay's movie

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2023 11:59 am IST
Hyderabad: Actress Sree Leela, who currently has packed schedule with over 6 ongoing film projects in Tollywood, has reportedly backed out of Vijay Deverakonda’s next film VD 12 directed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The decision comes amidst the film’s delay as Vijay shifted focus to another project titled ‘Family Star’.

The delay in the shoot prompted Sree Leela to convey her inability to allocate dates for the film in the upcoming year, citing her prior commitments and tight schedule with multiple ongoing projects. Consequently, the film’s makers have decided to seek a replacement for her role in the upcoming venture.

A few weeks ago, it was rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna might replace Sreeleela in the movie. However, sources debunked the rumours and said that nothing as such is happening. Latest reports suggest that Sakshi Vaidya, known for her role in ‘Agent,’ has been approached and discussions are underway regarding her potential involvement in the film.

The shoot for this project is expected to resume next year, following Vijay Deverakonda’s completion of ‘Family Star’. As fans eagerly anticipate further developments, an official statement regarding Sree Leela’s departure from the film is awaited.

