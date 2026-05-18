Sreeleela-Tilak Varma dating rumours: Actress’ mother finally reacts

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s young sensation Sreeleela has become one of the busiest actresses in recent times with back-to-back films and growing popularity across South India and Bollywood. While the actress has been making headlines for her films and medical studies, she recently found herself at the centre of dating rumours involving young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma.

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with speculation claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are secretly dating. The rumours became a hot topic after both of them were spotted separately during Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations at Tirumala.

Later, the gossip became even bigger during the IPL season after Sreeleela’s mother, Dr. Swarnalatha, was reportedly seen in the VIP stands during a Mumbai Indians match.

Fans also started sharing clips and photos online, linking every small coincidence to the rumoured relationship. A recent viral video featuring Suryakumar Yadav teasing Tilak Varma by saying he was “in love” added more fuel to the speculation. Even though Suryakumar did not mention Sreeleela’s name, social media users quickly connected the comment to the actress.

Sreeleela’s Mother Shuts Down Rumours

Reacting strongly to the ongoing gossip, Sreeleela’s mother Dr. Swarnalatha has now dismissed all the rumours completely. She clarified that there is absolutely no truth in the reports linking Sreeleela and Tilak Varma.

According to her, people are creating stories based on random public appearances and social media assumptions. She reportedly said that the two have never even spoken to each other and that the rumours are completely baseless.

Sreeleela Focused On Career And NEET-PG Exams

Swarnalatha also revealed that Sreeleela is currently focused on balancing her film career and education. Despite her busy shooting schedules, the actress is said to be preparing seriously for her upcoming NEET-PG examinations whenever she gets free time.

She further added that Sreeleela is not thinking about relationships or marriage at this stage of her life and wants to focus entirely on her professional goals for the next few years.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Sreeleela has faced dating rumours. Earlier, her name was also linked with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, but those rumours too were later dismissed by her family.