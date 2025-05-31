Sreeleela’s engagement rumours: Truth behind viral photos

Sreeleela shared some photos on her Instagram Stories that surprised everyone, in one set of pictures, she is seen wearing a beautiful saree, looking like a bride

Actress Sreeleela
Sreeeleela

Hyderabad: Sreeleela started her film career in Kannada movies and quickly became one of the top heroines in Telugu cinema. With her hit movie Dhamaka, she became very popular. Now, she is working in Bollywood too, with big stars like Kartik Aaryan. She also has movies in Tamil and is one of the busiest young actresses today.

Shocking Photos on Instagram

Recently, Sreeleela shared some photos on her Instagram Stories that surprised everyone. In one set of pictures, she is seen wearing a beautiful saree, looking like a bride. In another set, she wears a pink outfit while people apply haldi (turmeric) to her cheeks. There is also kumkum (red powder) and a sindoor-like mark on her forehead. She wrote, “Big Day for me… Coming Soon.” This made fans think she got secretly engaged!

Is It an Engagement or Something Else?

After seeing the photos, fans started asking if Sreeleela was getting married. Some thought it was an engagement ceremony, while others guessed it might be a film shoot or an ad. The decorations and her traditional look made it feel like a wedding moment.

MS Creative School

What’s the Real Story?

Later, it came out that the photos were not from a wedding or engagement. They were part of her birthday celebration, based on the Telugu tithi (lunar calendar). Even though her actual birthday is on June 14, her family celebrates it according to tradition.

There are also rumors that Sreeleela is dating Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. They are working together in a new film, and fans noticed they’ve been spending time together. Kartik’s mom even once said she wants a doctor as a daughter-in-law. Fun fact: Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor!

