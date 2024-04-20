SRH break IPL power play record on way to 266/7 against DC

New Delhi: Australian Travis Head shone with the bat yet again as Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with the highest power play score in the IPL to notch up an imposing 266 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

SRH, who have been smashing IPL records with impunity this season, scored 125 runs without loss in power play and ended up scoring a massive total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The previous highest power play score in IPL was 105 for no loss by Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017.

Opener Head smashed a 32-ball 89 (11×4, 6×6) while Abhishek Sharma clobbered 46 off 12 balls as the duo shared a 131-run partnership at the top of the order in just 6.2 overs.

Shahbaz Ahmed then scored an unbeaten 59 (29 balls) to give SRH another massive total to defend.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for 55 runs, while Axar Patel (1/29) and Mukesh Kumar (1/57) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 266 for 7 in 20 overs (Travis Head 89, Abhishek Sharma 46, Nithish Reddy 37, Shahbaz Ahmed 59 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/55).