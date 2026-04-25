SRH eclipse Sooryavanshi’s third-fastest IPL ton for 5-wicket win over RR.

Jaipur: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s thrill-a-second 103, the third fastest IPL hundred off 36 balls, was eclipsed by a collective batting effort by Sunrisers Hyderabad as the visitors etched a commanding five-wicket win here on Saturday, April 25.

Ishan Kishan smacked a 31-ball 74 while Abhishek Sharma rode on a couple of lifelines to make 57 off 29 balls to lead SRH’s charge as they scaled down a 229-run target with nine balls to spare.

It, in fact, was the fourth highest run chase ever in the IPL, close on the heels of a record 265-run chase mounted by Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals earlier in the day at New Delhi.

Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) put on 53 runs for the fourth wicket to finish the job.

The Royals, despite having a par total on board, deployed as many as eight bowling options but poor fielding let their bowlers down.

Apart from two dropped chances to get rid of Abhishek early, the Royals also failed to apply pressure when Brijesh Sharma spilled Reddy off Jofra Archer (2/34) on 14.

It was an eventful first over in which Dhruv Jurel spilled a regulation chance off Archer to give Travis Head (6) an early life. The Australian then lofted one for a six but the English pacer had the last laugh getting Head caught behind.

Archer then surprised Kishan with a 145.4 kmph snorter which took an edge and flew off the helmet for a four, but the SRH batter recovered to crack three fours off Archer.

Abhishek had to thank RR fielders for erring twice on regulation chances.

On the first occasion, Shimron Hetmyer moved away from third man when Abhishek hit one off Nandre Burger straight to him. The second time, a low full toss from Tushar Deshpande had the India opener slicing it straight to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point where he spilled a sitter.

Despite the hiccups, Abhishek and Kishan went about their job with ease as none of the bowling changes could prevent their charge. They put on 132 for the second wicket from only 55 balls to place their team on track for a comfortable win.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi went hammer and tongs, powering Rajasthan Royals to 228 for six.

Sooryavanshi made SRH pay a heavy price for an early reprieve when he was on 32 to notch up his second hundred in the league and first of the season, which followed three whirlwind fifties earlier.

The 15-year-old once again displayed his rich repertoire of strokes executed with brute force and timing. He used the long handle to maximum effect to clobber 12 sixes as against five fours in his 37-ball 103.

He brought up his ton with a six off Sakib Hussain (1/62) on his 36th delivery, recording the third fastest century in the IPL after his own 35-ball hundred last year and Chris Gayle’s 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April 2013.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (2026) T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_25_2026_000809B)

Sooryavanshi was off the blocks quickly when he smacked Praful Hinge (1/49) for two sixes on the on side and two down the wicket on the final four balls of the opening over, making a rapid start.

An on-song Sooryavanshi rarely missed a freebie to punish as he garnered runs on both the sides of the wicket while putting on two robust stands at the top.

The left-hander’s rapid start helped in adding 40 runs off only 14 balls for the opening wicket while he consolidated with a 112-run stand for the second wicket with Jurel, who chipped in with a 35-ball 51.

Sooryavanshi’s charge ended immediately after completing his ton when he missed a scoop off Hussain and was pinned leg-before.

Even as SRH managed to get rid of the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) early, they erred when the opportunity was created by Eshan Malinga (2/38) in the fifth over to remove Sooryavanshi.

On a length ball, Sooryavanshi looked to heave it to the on-side but mistimed it. Aniket Reddy covered some distance at deep midwicket on his right but the ball popped out of his hands for a costly drop.

Sooryavanshi went on to complete his fifty off 15 balls with a six in the sixth over from Hussain.

RR’s innings was also spruced up by Donovan Ferreira’s late 16-ball 33, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

SRH had their regular skipper Pat Cummins returning with impressive numbers of 4-0-27-1 with his solitary wicket being that of his counterpart Riyan Parag (7).